Human Smuggling Rollover Crashes Increase in Texas Border Counties

Border Patrol officials in multiple Texas sectors report an increase in human smuggling vehicle pursuits resulting in rollover crashes — some fatal.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted photos from a crash scene where a human smuggler lost control of a black SUV and rolled. The crash occurred near Cotulla, Texas.

US Border Patrol agents render aid to undocumented individuals after a vehicle pursuit resulted in a vehicle rollover on Farm to Market Road 133, near Cotulla, Texas.#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/kn24rOD6M9 — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) February 20, 2022

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted images of multiple vehicle crashes from law enforcement pursuits. One of the crashes resulted in injuries to the smuggled migrants.

#RGV agents and LEO partners remain focused on deterring human smuggling. On Thursday, authorities disrupted seven human smuggling attempts resulting in the arrest of 40 people. Details: ⬇️https://t.co/J0B2v0OH6x pic.twitter.com/MDHwpzXrrR — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) February 18, 2022

Roma Police Department officers requested assistance from Border Patrol agents on February 17 following a pursuit that ended with a rollover crash near the city of Roma, Texas. One of the four migrants required medical attention. The agents took custody of the other migrants who illegally entered the U.S.

Roma officers arrested the human smuggler and the agents arrested the injured migrant following his release from the hospital.

Agents patrolling near Santa Elena, Texas, attempted to stop a Ford truck for an immigration inspection. The driver failed to yield and led the agents on a pursuit that ended when the driver crashed through a rancher’s fence. The agents arrested 10 migrants illegally present in the U.S. The driver managed to escape.

Within 24 hours, #RGV agents disrupt 3 human smuggling attempts resulting in 13 arrests. In one incident, a smuggler drove through a fence in an attempt to flee! Agents arrested four undocumented migrants. Details:https://t.co/Vqoji7NJfR pic.twitter.com/L86mGljmDp — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) February 17, 2022

In another pursuit, McAllen Station agents chased a Chevrolet Malibu near Linn, Texas. The driver also crashed through two fences on a local ranch. The agents arrested two migrants illegally present in the U.S.

Falfurrias Station agents patrolling U.S. Highway 281 in Brooks County engaged in a pursuit of a human smuggler with Texas DPS troopers. The driver lost control and rolled his Cadillac SUV. The agents provide medical treatment on four migrants at the scene. They required no further medical attention. DPS troopers arrested the driver.

Three migrants died following a rollover crash in West Texas in Zavala County. The crash occurred at the end of a vehicle pursuit involving Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Breitbart Texas reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.