Attorney for Alleged Narco-Terrorist Demanded Client’s Fake Mexican Birth Certificate at Gunpoint

An attorney and relatives of an alleged narco-terrorist reportedly tried to obtain a fake Mexican birth certificate to avoid deportation to the U.S.

The incident took place this week in the border city of Nuevo Laredo when a female attorney and a man claiming to be the father of Juan Gerardo “El Huevo” Trevino arrived at the civil registry requesting his birth certificate, information released by the Tamaulipas state government revealed. State authorities did not identify the attorney.

The Mexican birth certificate for Trevino had been removed from government records on November 13, 2020, after officials determined that the document contained false information, the statement revealed. The employees at the registry told the representatives for El Huevo that they could not provide the requested document.

Later, the attorney and father returned with gunmen and threatened the employees for the certificate, say Mexican authorities. After employees managed to explain that no copy of the document was available, the gunmen required that a written statement be provided to explain the matter.

The issue with the birth certificate comes after the arrest of El Huevo by Mexico’s military. Mexican authorities deported the drug lord to San Diego to face U.S. charges. If convicted, Trevino could face several life sentences after he stands trial in Texas.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.