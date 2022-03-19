Multiple Migrant Groups Busted near Border in Remote West Texas Sector

Van Horn Station agents apprehend a group of migrants attempting to avoid in West Texas. (U.S. Border Patrol/Big Bend Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Big Bend Sector
Bob Price

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended multiple migrant groups attempting to sneak into the U.S. interior with being arrested. Agents teamed up with Texas law enforcement to make arrests of camouflage-wearing migrants hiding in the brush.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin tweeted multiple images of agents making arrests of migrants attempting to avoid apprehension. In the first tweet, Alpine Station agents teamed up with Brewster County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter aircrew on Friday to arrest ten migrants.

The agents found the migrants wearing camouflaged and dark clothing in an attempt to hide in the brush while they attempted to sneak around a Border Patrol interior immigration checkpoint. The teamwork led to the arrest of the group of ten migrants.

McGoffin tweeted another image showing a group of ten migrants being arrested by Van Horn Station agents. Agents patrolling a known smuggling area on foot tracked the group and found the migrants attempting to hide in the brush near a wash in the mountains.

The agents arrested the migrant group and transported them to the Sierra Blanca Sation for processing.

A few days earlier the chief tweeted a video showing a group of migrants hiking through a canyon. Alpine Station agents and law enforcement partners working under Operation Stonegarden apprehended the group and transported them to the Alpine Station for processing.

Presidio Station agents utilized imaging surveillance technology to apprehend another group of migrants. The agents arrested more than 10 migrants, mostly Cuban nationals, hiding by the port of entry.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.