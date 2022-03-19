Multiple Migrant Groups Busted near Border in Remote West Texas Sector

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended multiple migrant groups attempting to sneak into the U.S. interior with being arrested. Agents teamed up with Texas law enforcement to make arrests of camouflage-wearing migrants hiding in the brush.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin tweeted multiple images of agents making arrests of migrants attempting to avoid apprehension. In the first tweet, Alpine Station agents teamed up with Brewster County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter aircrew on Friday to arrest ten migrants.

This group was caught trying to circumvent a Border Patrol Checkpoint south of Alpine, Texas. As you can see in the picture, these subjects attempt to conceal themselves in the brush to evade arrest. #USBP #Teamwork — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) March 18, 2022

The agents found the migrants wearing camouflaged and dark clothing in an attempt to hide in the brush while they attempted to sneak around a Border Patrol interior immigration checkpoint. The teamwork led to the arrest of the group of ten migrants.

Agents were able to apprehend all subjects and transported them to the Sierra Blanca Station for processing. #Goodjob #USBP — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) March 18, 2022

McGoffin tweeted another image showing a group of ten migrants being arrested by Van Horn Station agents. Agents patrolling a known smuggling area on foot tracked the group and found the migrants attempting to hide in the brush near a wash in the mountains.

The agents arrested the migrant group and transported them to the Sierra Blanca Sation for processing.

transported to Alpine Border Patrol Station for further processing. Operation Stonegarden continues to be a great asset to our daily mission. Thank you to all the state and local law enforcement who consistently help Big Bend Sector! #TeamWork pic.twitter.com/FsPR4Z4Ki2 — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) March 17, 2022

A few days earlier the chief tweeted a video showing a group of migrants hiking through a canyon. Alpine Station agents and law enforcement partners working under Operation Stonegarden apprehended the group and transported them to the Alpine Station for processing.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Presidio station apprehended a group of over 10 undocumented non-citizens. All subjects are Cuban Nationals who were found on the levee by the port of entry. Subjects were transported to the station for processing. #USBP pic.twitter.com/cg0t2SEgY0 — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) March 15, 2022

Presidio Station agents utilized imaging surveillance technology to apprehend another group of migrants. The agents arrested more than 10 migrants, mostly Cuban nationals, hiding by the port of entry.

Monday, U.S. Border Patrol agents from Marfa Station with the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety air support, apprehended more than 20 undocumented non-citizens. DPS then assisted Alpine Station in apprehending 14 more undocumented non-citizens. All subjects were — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) March 16, 2022