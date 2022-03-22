Armed Human Smugglers Arrested in Arizona near Border

Agents in Arizona arrest two human smugglers with multiple weapons. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Bob Price

Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector arrested multiple armed human smugglers as they attempted to move their “cargo” into the U.S. interior this week. The agents also interdicted multiple dangerous smuggling attempts.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted multiple images showing the weapons seized during the arrest of two armed human smugglers. The arrest took place in two separate incidents.

Tucson Sector agents teamed up with Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers to arrest a U.S. citizen for allegedly smuggling four migrants in a vehicle. During the traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande, Arizona, agents found a loaded handgun. The agents processed the four migrants. The driver was arrested and the firearm seized.

A few days earlier, Douglas Station agents assisted the Douglas, Arizona, Police Department with the arrest of a group of migrants being smuggled in a vehicle. The agents took custody of the two smuggled migrants. During a search, agents found two loaded pistols and multiple magazines.

