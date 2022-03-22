Armed Human Smugglers Arrested in Arizona near Border

Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector arrested multiple armed human smugglers as they attempted to move their “cargo” into the U.S. interior this week. The agents also interdicted multiple dangerous smuggling attempts.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted multiple images showing the weapons seized during the arrest of two armed human smugglers. The arrest took place in two separate incidents.

Tucson Sector agents assisted @Arizona_DPS with a vehicle stop on I-10 in Casa Grande, AZ, and determined the U.S. citizen driver was smuggling four migrants. A loaded #gun was seized from the vehicle. Agents continue to arrest armed smugglers. The driver faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/N3LNfpTGHM — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 21, 2022

Tucson Sector agents teamed up with Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers to arrest a U.S. citizen for allegedly smuggling four migrants in a vehicle. During the traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande, Arizona, agents found a loaded handgun. The agents processed the four migrants. The driver was arrested and the firearm seized.

A U.S. citizen faces criminal charges for smuggling four Mexican citizens in Douglas, AZ. Tucson Sector agents assisted #Douglas Police with a stopped vehicle and determined the migrants were being smuggled. Two #pistols in the vehicle were also seized. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/kNQ7Ckgj9f — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 20, 2022

A few days earlier, Douglas Station agents assisted the Douglas, Arizona, Police Department with the arrest of a group of migrants being smuggled in a vehicle. The agents took custody of the two smuggled migrants. During a search, agents found two loaded pistols and multiple magazines.