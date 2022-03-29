VIDEOS: Travelers Confuse Machine Malfunction for Gunfire at Cancun Airport

Mexican authorities claim the sound of a conveyor belt snapping inside the Cancun International airport caused tourists to panic, thinking a shootout was occurring. State police claim that they did not find any bullet casings or wounded individuals at the scene.

The incident took place Monday afternoon at the international airport in Cancun, Quintana Roo, where the presumed sounds of at least three gunshots caused travelers to panic as authorities rushed to secure the scene.

#ULTIMAHORA | Momento exacto de las detonaciones de arma de fuego en el Aeropuerto Internacional de #Cancun en la terminal 3 Aquí la nota https://t.co/pyfsjv8BVO pic.twitter.com/9Ic9O0TYud — 24 Horas Yucatán (@24horasYucatan) March 28, 2022

The supposed false alarm comes at a time when Cancun is suffering a rise in violence as Cartel Jalisco New Generation tries to take control of the area away from the Sinaloa Cartel.

VIDEO | Pánico en el aeropuerto de Cancún por balacera en la terminal 3 (información en proceso) pic.twitter.com/mSgkEFHqhP — Noticaribe (@Noticaribe) March 28, 2022

Officials claimed the sounds came from a snapping conveyor belt. However, in a previous statement, the attorney general’s office claimed that the sound was from a falling sign.

No hubo balazos en aeropuerto de Cancún; fue un espectacular que cayó, dice ahora el Fiscal – https://t.co/vmCiQM4cEF pic.twitter.com/tZAJOsSGVq — Noticaribe (@Noticaribe) March 28, 2022

This ongoing turf war has led to shootings outside and inside resort areas in Cancun, the Mayan Riviera, and Playa del Carmen.

We are aware of reports of a security incident at @cancuniairport Follow instructions of local authorities and monitor local news for updates. U.S. citizens should contact loved ones directly or check-in on social media. #Cancun pic.twitter.com/05sr5oxLCD — Consulado EU Merida (@ConsuladoUSAMer) March 28, 2022

Videos from tourists captured the panic in the packed terminal.

VIDEO 2 | REPORTAN BALAZOS EN EL AEROPUERTO DE CANCÚN: Desalojan la Termina 3 ante detonaciones y activan Código Rojo para resguardar la terminal aeroportuaria https://t.co/dUBvPAXvh3 pic.twitter.com/WA1VHifwHK — Noticaribe (@Noticaribe) March 28, 2022

A statement from Cancun airport authorities revealed that the incident occurred shortly before noon when police responded to Terminal 3. Once there, authorities did not find any signs of gunfire, the statement explained.

INVESTIGAN DETONACIONES: Comunicado del Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún sobre los hechos ocurridos este día en la terminal 3. Info preliminar: https://t.co/dUBvPAXvh3 pic.twitter.com/DvvG4tCmtH — Noticaribe (@Noticaribe) March 28, 2022

