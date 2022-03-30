Migrants Shoved from Moving Human Smuggling Vehicle near Border in AZ

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents pursuing a suspected human smuggling vehicle observed three migrants being pushed from the moving pickup truck. The migrants, including a minor, sustained serious injuries and had to be transported to a hospital.

A Three Points Station Border Patrol agent patrolling along Federal Route 19 observed a suspicious black Dodge pickup truck heading northbound. The agent attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to yield, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

The driver led agents on a chase that exceeded 80 MPH, officials stated. The agents observed the driver slowing the truck followed by the ejection of three passengers.

The agents immediately stopped to render aid. The agents observed serious injuries sustained by the migrants identified as 16, 25, and 28-year old Guatemalan nationals. An ambulance from Sells EMS transported the migrants to an area hospital.

The Border Patrol agents requested assistance from the Tohono O’odham Police Department to find the driver of the fleeing truck. A search led to the discovery of the abandoned truck near the village of Ali-Chuckson on State Route 86. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded 9 mm pistol, fentanyl pills, and what agents described as “personal use amounts of cocaine and marijuana.”

An extensive search for the driver ended with no results.

“Tucson Sector continues to see smugglers treat migrants cruelly by robbing them, forcing them to walk through inhospitable areas of the desert, and abandoning them without regard for their safety,” Tucson Sector officials said in a written statement. “Smugglers do not care about a person’s life, only about monetary gain.”