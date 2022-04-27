Narco-Banner Accuses Mexican Border State Governor of Corruption, Demands Prisoner Release

Gunmen tied to the Sinaloa Cartel hung a banner accusing a Mexican border state governor of working for their rivals and threatened further violence unless one of their leaders is released from prison. The threat follows four related murders and one apparent kidnapping.

Authorities reported finding the banner in Mexicali, Baja California, where a cartel cell called “Los 80’s” demanded the release of their leader known as “El Goldi.” If their demands are not met, the cartel gunmen would continue “killing people and kidnapping public officials who receive bribes.” The banner was first reported by Semanario Zeta.

The banner points to the Governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, and Attorney General Ivan Carpio for allegedly taking illicit money.

El Goldi is believed to be Ruben Benitez Ponce, also known as “El 80.” Mexican authorities arrested El Goldi on April 5 in Mexicali. He is considered one of the main operators for “Los Rusos,” an enforcer group under the control of Sinaloa Cartel leader Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia.

Los Rusos are waging a fierce turf war against another faction of the Sinaloa Cartel called “Los Chapitos,” led by the children of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman. The infighting centers on control of the Mexicali valley.

On Saturday, gunmen killed three men in the Nuevo Milenio neighborhood in Mexicali. They arrived in a black Toyota 4 Runner, Semanario Zeta reported. The gunmen managed to escape before authorities arrived.

Additionally, a woman reported that her boyfriend in the same neighborhood at the time is missing. Authorities believe the incident could be a related abduction.

The violence in the border city continued Sunday when the body of a woman was found in a rural vacant lot. Police found bullet casings near the woman’s body. No arrests are reported as of publication time.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Diego Marquez” from Sonora.