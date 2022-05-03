Injured Migrant Woman Rescued on Ranch near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant woman found on a Texas ranch near the border. The woman became unconscious after sustaining an injury.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted a photo of Hebbronville Station agents providing emergency medical assistance to a migrant woman on April 30. The agents found the woman on a ranch. She became injured during her attempt to circumvent an interior immigration checkpoint.

On Saturday, #USBP Hebbronville agents rescued an injured undocumented individual in a ranch. She became unconscious and an EMT agent provided medical care by administering Intravenous fluids. She was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/Ycujizen9k — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) May 3, 2022

The woman became unconscious and an EMT trained Border Patrol agent began administering intravenous fluids. The agents arranged transportation for the injured woman to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

Earlier in April, Laredo Sector agents prosecuted a search and rescue mission to find a migrant reported to be in distress. After finding the migrant, the agents stabilized him with emergency treatment in the field, according to a tweet from Chief Landrum.

Earlier this month, our brave agents initiated a search lasting nearly 2 hours for a distressed individual. Once stabilized, he was carried approximately 150 meters and over a 15-foot-tall high fence to the transport vehicle. The individual made a full recovery! #honorfirst pic.twitter.com/sVhC3xUaaX — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) April 30, 2022

The agents then carried the injured migrant approximately 150 meters and lifted him over a 15-foot fence in order to reach an awaiting transport vehicle. The crew transported the migrant to a nearby hospital where he recovered from his condition.

During the first six months of Fiscal Year 2022, Border Patrol agents rescued 8,076 migrants. This compares to 12,933 in all of FY21. Agents conducted 5,071 and 4,920 rescues in FY20 and FY19, respectively.