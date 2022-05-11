DEA Offers $45M for Top-Tier Sinaloa Cartel Bosses

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) launched a poster campaign to capture the top leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, offering a reward of up to $45 million for information on the whereabouts of Rafael Caro Quintero, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García, and “Chapitos” Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar.

The new poster, hung along the western border between the United States and Mexico, requests information showing images of the known drug traffickers with specific reward amounts. The reward for Quintero is up to $20 million, El Mayo $15 million, and up to $5 million for the Chapitos.

Quintero co-founded the former Guadalajara Cartel with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and other drug traffickers in the late 1970s. He is also the founder and current leader of the newly formed Caborca Cartel based in Sonora.

Quintero is currently wanted for kidnapping, violent crimes in aid of racketeering, aiding and abetting, and various drug trafficking conspiracy charges. Quintero is wanted by the U.S. for his role in the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. Quintero spent 28 years in a Mexican prison but a federal judge released him under suspicious circumstances in August 2013, before the U.S. could request extradition.

El Mayo is the top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. Through his 45 years of drug trafficking, he has coordinated the movements of cocaine and heroin into U.S. cities via aircraft, narco-subs, container ships, go-fast boats, fishing vessels, buses, rail cars, tractor-trailers, and standard automobiles.

Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo, also known as “Los Chapitos,” are the sons of the world’s most notorious drug lord. They are in charge of the Sinaloa Cartel faction of Los Chapitos, a billion-dollar empire. Los Chapitos had a falling out with El Mayo over turf disputes.

Ismael Zambada Sicairos or “El Mayito Flaco” is a possible heir to the cartel led by his father. He is wanted for drug trafficking charges.

The poster also shows the pictures of Alfonso Limón Sánchez, allegedly a main supplier for the Sinaloa Cartel, and Alfonso Arzate “El Aquiles” García, the cartel’s boss in Baja California.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Diego Marquez” from Sonora.