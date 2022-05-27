Gulf Cartel Performs 2nd Attack Against Mexican Border State Prison Guards

Gulf Cartel members carried out an attack on a Mexican border state prison guard which injured her, another officer, and killed one of their relatives. The shooting is the second of its kind days after the organization announced it would target jailers as payback for the murders of three imprisoned commanders.

The attack took place on Wednesday morning in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by law enforcement sources, two gunmen on a motorcycle pulled up to a Ford Focus carrying the three victims. The gunmen fired several shots into the vehicle and sped away from the scene. The driver of the sedan lost control and crashed into a nearby ditch.

The attack is believed to have been an attempt to kill María Teresa de Jesus Lerma, a state prison guard. She sustained injuries but survived. A second victim who survived is her sister, Gladys Mayela de Jesus Lerma, a local police officer. The fatal victim was identified as 45-year-old Edgar David Sanchez Tijerina, Gladys’ husband. No arrests have been made.

The shooting attack comes days after Gulf Cartel gunmen shot and killed 50-year-old Magdalena Balboa in front of her family. Balboa was also a guard in Ciudad Victoria. The murders come after the Gulf Cartel distributed social media posts blaming prison guards for the murders of three cartel commanders.

Last week, state authorities confirmed the deaths of three inmates at the prison in Ciudad Victoria. They were identified as former Matamoros plaza boss Oscar Antonio “La Droga” Lopez Sandoval, prison boss Jose Luis “Pepillo” Sanchez Guevara, and former state policeman-turned-cartel member Evaristo Eduardo Nunez Caballero.

Days later, the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of four prison guards on murder charges. While initial information pointed to the inmates dying from an overdose, law enforcement sources have since revealed that a group of guards allowed rivals to choke the inmates to death and then attempted a cover-up of the evidence.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.