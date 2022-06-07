Catalytic Converters Stolen from West Texas Food Bank’s Delivery Trucks

Catalytic converter thieves hit a West Texas food bank, temporarily disabling four delivery vehicles. The thieves cost the food bank thousands of dollars in replacement expenses.

Thieves struck the South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock, Texas, over the weekend stealing the catalytic converters from four food delivery vehicles. Officials said the organization had to rely on its entire mobile pantry and other backup vehicles in order to deliver the food people depend on, KCBD NBC11 reported.

”It’s difficult times for everybody but when somebody’s stealing from a nonprofit who’s trying to do good work, it really really impacted the entire community. It didn’t just affect us, it affected everyone who depends on the South Plains Food Bank,” South Plains Food Bank Chief Operations Officer Jennifer Smith told the local news outlet.

The theft of the catalytic converters from the four food delivery trucks is expected to cost the West Texas charity more than $16,000 just for the parts, officials estimated. The food bank is asking for contributions to help offset this unexpected cost.

Just last month, thieves struck a Moses Lake, Washington, food bank and stole a catalytic converter from one of their vehicles, the Columbia Basin Herald reported.

“(The theft) means we’re having it repaired, which basically means there’s less food we can buy,” Moses Lake Food Bank directors Penny Archer told the local newspaper. “For Heaven’s sake, we’re a food bank.”

Another food bank in Othello, Washington, also fell prey to catalytic converter thieves, the Herald added.

“It’s really sad that people have to go around breaking things and robbing people,” Othello Food Bank Director Sharon Mobley said. “We just keep plugging along. We’ve got people to feed.”