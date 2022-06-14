30 Migrants in Camouflage Found Hiding near Border in Texas

Van Horn Station Border Patrol agents find a group of 30 migrants hiding in the brush. (U.S. Border Patrol/Big Bend Sector)
Bob Price

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents tracked down 30 migrants attempting to make their way into the U.S. interior. They wore camouflage and were hiding in brush near Van Horn, Texas.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin tweeted a photo of a group of 30 migrants found hiding in the brush. Electronic surveillance systems alerted Van Horn Station agents to the group moving through the area approximately 30 miles from the Texas-Mexico border.

The agents observed foot signs following the sensor alert and began tracking the group of migrants. This led the agents to the area south of Van Horn where they apprehended the group who attempted to conceal themselves in the brush.

The agents arrested the group of 30 migrants and identified them as citizens of Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. All were illegally present in the United States, McGoffin tweeted.

Last week, Big Bend Sector agents found a Pakistani man attempting to sneak into the U.S. The agents found the man hiding in the brush near the Presidio port of entry, Breitbart Texas reported.

During the month of May, Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 3,000 migrants, according to a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This was part of the nearly 220,000 migrants apprehended in May, the unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

