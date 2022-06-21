Watch: Pro-Abortion Protester Yells ‘Suck My D*ck, B*tch” Toward Pro-Life Students

A pro-abortion activist shouted and made obscene gestures toward pro-life college students at a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday. Activists on both sides await a ruling that could potentially reverse Roe v. Wade.

College students gathered outside security fencing at the Supreme Court. Counter-protesters gathered and began harassing the pro-life students.

Pro-abortion demonstrators brought out the loudspeakers to their protest in front of the Supreme Court.

Townhall.com Senior Writer Julio Rosas tweeted a video showing a woman screaming obscenities at the students. She then makes an obscene hand gesture.

A pro-abortion protester heckles at activists with Students for Life



“Suck my dick, bitch,” the woman yells at the students. She then begins to mimic masturbating an imaginary penis.

“You will not take my right away!” she screamed. “I will always get an abortion! I’ll go in a back alley and will fucking die!”

Protests mounted outside the court following a leak of a draft of an opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case centers on a Mississippi law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks. The leak raised concerns from the left that Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

Breitbart’s Penny Star reported that Jane’s Revenge, a radical pro-abortion group, is planning acts of domestic terrorism if the court overrules the landmark case on abortion rights.

Meanwhile, Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate vandalism and acts of violence aimed at pro-life pregnancy centers across the U.S.

Conservatives expressed outrage when Garland refused to prosecute threats made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh following the leaked draft, Breitbart’s Robert Kraychik wrote.

Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino appeared on Breitbart News Daily and stated: