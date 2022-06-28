2 Migrants Dead, 3K Apprehended, 1K Got Away over Weekend in West Texas Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials report that two migrants died over the weekend while attempting to enter the U.S. illegally. Agents also apprehended nearly 3,000 migrants while more than 1,000 more avoided apprehension.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a video report indicating agents in his sector apprehended 2,915 migrants over the weekend. In addition, another 1,092 were known “got-aways.”

In the video, Del Rio Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal reported that two migrants died over the weekend. One of those succumbed to the elements after entering the U.S. The second drowned while crossing the Rio Grande.

In addition to the two deaths, agents rescued 70 migrants. Of those, 43 were found in a rail car hauler where temperatures can climb to deadly levels.

Chief Bernal described the nearly 1,100 migrant got-aways as actively and effectively evading arrest.

Over the weekend, agents in the sector apprehended five “large migrant groups.” Border Patrol defines a large group as 100 or more migrants crossing in a single incident. The five groups totaled 874 migrants. All of these apprehensions took place in the Eagle Pass area of operations, Bernal added. The largest group accounted for more than 300 of the 874 large-group apprehensions.

Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported on the 300-migrant group on Monday. The group crossed as temperatures rose to more than 100 degrees. Migrants pleaded for water as Border Patrol agents attempted to provide assistance. Ambulance crews arrived to help migrants suffering heat exhaustion.

The Del Rio Sector currently leads the nation in large-group apprehensions. This tactic used by human smugglers ties up Border Patrol resources in the area allowing other groups to enter undeterred. On Sunday, Breitbart witnessed several small groups crossing near downtown Eagle Pass.