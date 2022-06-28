Cartel Attacks, Murders Targeting Police Plague Mexican Border State

A violent turf war has led to shootouts and cartel attacks in the southern and central parts of a Mexican border state.

The violence started over the weekend in Ciudad Victoria when gunmen tried to kill a Tamaulipas state prosecutor named Jose Aldape Mascorro. The law enforcement official was driving his assigned government vehicle when gunmen used a motorcycle and an SUV to carry out the attack. He sustained minor injuries from bullet shrapnel.

At exactly the same time, gunmen shot and killed a taxi driver in another part of the city. That murder came one day after gunmen killed another man and injured a second one outside of a bus station.

The violence continued on Sunday in the southern part of the state when gunmen tried to ambush state police officers in Ciudad Mante. The gunmen shot at the police vehicle and apparently rammed it. Officer Eliezer Ramirez Hernandez was killed and two others were injured.

On Monday, Tamaulipas state authorities held a ceremony honoring their fallen officer.

Elementos de la Policía Estatal de Tamaulipas, familiares y amigos despidieron esta tarde a Eliezer Ramírez Hernández, Policía “A”, quien murió en cumplimiento de su deber. pic.twitter.com/wcIKByWvwp — ElGuzman (@FuriaNegra77) June 28, 2022

The violence in the region is linked to a fierce turf war where the Gulf Cartel has been taking over territories once controlled by the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.