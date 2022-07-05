EXCLUSIVE: 476K Migrant Got-Aways Recorded in 2022 So Far

More than 476,000 migrants eluded apprehension by the Border Patrol this fiscal year, according to a source within Customs and Border Protection. The total already eclipses the 389,000 got-aways from FY2021.

The source says the number, recorded daily, is based on evidence collected by a range of technology systems and aerial drones that capture images. The metric is usually not released by CBP. Historically, the Border Patrol has relied upon traditional sign-cutting techniques to locate and count footprints and other physical evidence left behind at popular migrant crossings. The latter metric has been all but removed from the equation because manpower is redirected to daily migrant care.

The average migrant got-away count, recorded since the fiscal year began in October, remains at roughly 1,700 per day. According to the source, more than 7,000 migrants are arrested by the agency on most days. In some areas, large migrant groups are taxing Border Patrol resources and contributing to the increase in got-aways. As reported by Breitbart Texas, in one Texas border town, 1,772 migrants were apprehended in one day.

In April, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified to members of the House Judiciary Committee that there were more than 389,000 got-aways in FY 2021. At the current pace, the total projected number of got-aways will nearly double last year’s count, according to the source.

The source says the situation along the southern border will likely worsen. After a recent Supreme Court ruling, DHS will soon end the Trump era Migrant Protection Protocol program also known as Remain in Mexico. DHS Secretary Mayorkas expressed his approval over the ruling that allows the agency to stop returning migrants to Mexico to await asylum processing.

The source says the current administration is inviting more migrants to make the long, dangerous journey to the United States.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.