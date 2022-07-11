EXCLUSIVE: 26K Migrants Apprehended in Texas-Based Border Sectors in Six Days

Border Patrol agents in the five Texas-based border sectors apprehended nearly 26,000 migrants during a six-day period ending on July 9. Nearly 10,000 of those crossed into a single Texas border town. In response to the growing Texas border crisis, Governor Greg Abbott orders law enforcement and National Guard soldiers to arrest migrants and return them to the border.

Agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Del Rio, Big Bend, and El Paso Sectors apprehended just under 26,000 migrants between July 3 and July 9, according to a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Documents reviewed by Breitbart Texas show this represents approximately two-thirds of the more than 40,000 migrants apprehended along the entire southwestern U.S. border with Mexico.

The massive influx of migrants into the Del Rio Sector as indicated by nearly 10,000 migrants crossing into Eagle Pass, Texas, during this same period, propelled the sector to the position of busiest in the nation. During the six-day period. Del Rio Sector agents apprehended nearly 12,000 migrants.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector fell to a distant second during this period with the apprehension of more than 7,300 migrants. This is followed by the El Paso Sector (5,171), Laredo Sector (1,432), and Big Bend Sector (334).

The source said the migrants were made up of about 70 percent single adults. Despite Title 42 remaining in effect, the Biden Administration only used the health regulation to expel about 35 percent of the apprehended migrants. The rest were turned over to non-governmental organizations that process their release into the U.S. interior.

On July 7, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the unprecedented step of ordering Department of Public Safety troopers and National Guard soldiers to arrest migrants illegally crossing the border between ports of entry and return them to CBP border crossings where they can return to Mexico, Breitbart Texas reported.

“I have authorized the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to begin returning illegal immigrants to the border to stop this criminal enterprise endangering our communities,” Governor Abbott said in a written statement. “As the challenges on the border continue to increase, Texas will continue to take action to address those challenges caused by the Biden Administration.”

“While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border,” the Texas governor added. “The cartels have become emboldened and enriched by President Biden’s open border policies, smuggling in record numbers of people, weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl.”

