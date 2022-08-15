Migrant Woman Loses Foot Jumping from Train near Border in Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant woman who lost a foot while jumping from a train in South Texas.

Eagle Pass Station agents received a 911 call from a man saying a woman jumped from a moving railcar. The railcar ran over her leg, severing her foot just above the ankle, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

Del Rio Station agents along w/ assistance from our law enforcement partners foiled 51 vehicle smuggling loads this week. I274 arrests were made, 51 vehicles, a trailer w/ a horse, & 5 weapons were seized. Outstanding work by our agents & law enforcement partners. pic.twitter.com/ku9Qa7VkI3 — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) August 13, 2022

Eagle Pass agents responded quickly to the area and found the injured woman — a Honduran national illegally present in the United States. The agents began emergency medical assistance, saving the woman’s life.

An air ambulance helicopter arrived and flew her to a hospital for additional treatment.

Officials report that Del Rio Sector agents rescued more than 350 migrants from life-threatening circumstances during human smuggling operations this fiscal year. The year began on October 1, 2021.

Over the weekend, Eagle Pass-area agents encountered multiple large migrant crossings in a short period of time. During a five-hour period on Sunday, agents apprehended nearly 700 migrants in a five-hour period, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

The apprehensions included one group of nearly 300 migrants — mostly single adults. The large group crossings tied up federal resources causing migrants to sit in 100+ degree heat for hours while they awaited transportation.

Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers held migrants waiting for Border Patrol. In addition, DPS troopers transported some migrants back to a CBP port of entry they waited in shade for transportation.