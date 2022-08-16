182K Migrants Apprehended Along Southwest U.S. Border in July

Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 182,000 migrants in July who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. The July apprehensions report marks the first time since Joe Biden took office that the number of apprehensions dropped in a year-over-year monthly comparison.

The Southwest Land Border Encounters Report for July released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after business hours on Monday confirmed an unofficial report reported by Breitbart Texas earlier this month revealing the apprehension of more than 181,000 migrants. The official number came in at 181,552 migrant apprehensions.

The number of migrants apprehended after illegally crossing the border between ports of entry fell for the second straight month. The number of migrant apprehensions peaked in May at a record-setting 224,397. The number of apprehensions fell in July from 192, 418 — a decrease of 5.6 percent.

In a year-to-year comparison, agents apprehended nearly 201,000 in July 2021. This represents a nearly ten percent drop from last July. However, when compared to July 2020’s 38,536 apprehensions (the last year of Trump administration policies), This July’s apprehensions represent an increase of 371 percent.

With two months to go in the current fiscal year, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1.8 million migrants. This compares to the 1,659,206 for the entire Fiscal Year 2021. A year-to-date comparison shows an increase of more than 42 percent from last year’s nearly 1.3 million apprehensions through the end of July.

Migrant apprehensions show significant increases in all categories. Single adult apprehensions jumped by nearly 51 percent to 1.29 million. Family units jumped by more than 29 percent to nearly 400,000, and Unaccompanied Minors jumped by 13 percent to nearly 127,000, reports indicate.

The Del Rio Sector jumped to first place in July with nearly 50,000 apprehensions. The Rio Grande Valley Sector fell to second place with more than 35,000 apprehensions. This was followed by 24,916 in the El Paso Sector and 24,424 in the Yuma Sector.