$200K in Unclaimed Cash Found on Texas Bus near Border

Passengers on a bus in South Texas failed to claim a box containing nearly $200,000 in cash after Border Patrol agents found the stash. Agents also found an additional $500 in unclaimed counterfeit currency.

Freer Station Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector received a call for K-9 assistance from Duval County Sheriff’s Office deputies regarding a bus stopped on U.S. Highway 59, according to a tweet from Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum. A Border Patrol agent and his K-9 partner responded to the location.

The agent and K-9 conducted a search of the bus which led to the discovery of a shoe box. Upon inspection, the agent found the box contained $199,050 in U.S. currency. The agent also found $500 in counterfeit bills, Landrum stated.

None of the passengers on the bus claimed to be the owners of the nearly $200,000 in cash or the counterfeit bills.

Officials seized the unclaimed currency.

After a brief inspection of the bus, a shoe box filled with bulks of currency was discovered.

All passengers onboard were interviewed but the money went unclaimed.

A total of $199,050 were accounted for, & $500 were determined to be counterfeit bills.

All currency was seized. pic.twitter.com/pNcTnTQHqH — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) August 24, 2022

Earlier this year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found more than $100,000 taped to a woman’s body as she attempted to cross the border from Texas into Mexico. Officers working the Hidalgo International Bridge found a 26-year-old woman in a taxi attempting to cross the border, Breitbart Texas reported.

The officers referred the taxi driver to a secondary inspection area where officers found 12 bundles of cash taped to the woman’s body. Officials report the woman allegedly attempted to carry $114,294 of undeclared U.S. currency on her person.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.