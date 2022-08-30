Flash Floods Stall Migrant Flow into Texas Border Town

EAGLE PASS, Texas — The busiest border town for migrant crossings in the U.S. remains under flash flood warnings as thunderstorms rolled through the area on Tuesday. Downtown, Border Patrol agents staged resources under international ports of entry bridges. Migrant crossings, typically numbering 2,000 per day, reduced to a trickle due to the rains.

Air boats and large buses sat idle due in the early morning hours. The rain quickly caused the Rio Grande to dangerously swell beyond its normal flow.

The rains caused street closures in the town. Breitbart Texas observed two migrants who braved the currents surrender to a nearby Texas Army National Guard soldier.

Even under normal conditions, the river is a deadly obstacle for migrants. As reported by Breitbart Texas, the bodies of two migrant children were pulled from the river locally last week.

More than 670 migrants have died in “horrific” circumstances since October 2021. Of the more than 670, 60 percent were drownings and exposure. The much-needed rain in the region will likely lead to dangerous conditions more broadly in the coming days.

The rise in water flow will likely reduce crossings as additional rain is forecasted for the next few days, providing some relief to an overwhelmed cadre of local Border Patrol agents. On most days, the agency apprehends migrant groups nearly 500-strong whom willingly surrender.

The large groups and frequency with which they are encountered has forced the Border Patrol to reduce and, in some cases, temporarily suspending routine field duties.

Ranchers along the border and farther inland will likely experience a slowdown of traffic on private property. Many have noted their displeasure with the increase in associated property damage. On some ranches, resources used to monitor wild game have captured the non-stop flow of migrants.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.