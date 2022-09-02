Texas Police Pilot Thwarts Aerial Human Smuggling Attempt near Border

A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) pilot, normally assigned to aerial patrols on the southwest border, observed a human smuggling event unfold at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg (EBG). On Wednesday, the pilot conducted a ramp check on a Gulf Stream IV, ending the unsuccessful smuggling venture.

The pilot noticed a group of people being dropped off at the airport just after 5:00 pm. He also observed what he described as suspicious activity inside the terminal. The pilot eventually contacted the charter aircraft on the tarmac.

During the initial investigation, the pilot encountered Maximo Diaz-Jorge, reportedly responsible for chartering the plane. Diaz-Jorge told the DPS Police Pilot the group of people he was with were employees of an oil company who were traveling to Houston to attend a sporting event. After the pilot requested identification from the group, all attempted to flee.

In the melee, the pilot was struck by a passenger vehicle driven by Andreina Felix. The DPS pilot sustained minor injuries. DPS Highway Patrol troopers and Special Agents moved in to assist and were able to stop Diaz-Jorge and Felix and the 13 migrants attempting to board the plane. Further investigation revealed Diaz-Jorge and Felix were allegedly conspiring to smuggle the 13 migrants into the interior of the United States.

Felix, a 29-year-old national of the Dominican Republic, was arrested and charged for smuggling of persons and aggravated assault on a public servant as the alleged get-away driver. She was taken to the Hidalgo County Jail where she awaits arraignment.

Diaz-Jorge, 40 from the Dominican Republic, was transported to a hospital after experiencing a medical emergency. He faces human smuggling charges.

The eight males and five females from the Dominican Republic and El Salvador were turned over to Border Patrol. The incident remains under investigation by DPS Criminal and the Texas Rangers.

