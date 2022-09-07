EXCLUSIVE: Migrant ‘Ladder Crews’ Scale Arizona Border Wall Nightly

A source within Customs and Border Protection notes that multiple groups of migrants are rushing the border wall near Douglas, Arizona, almost nightly. The migrant groups, led by “ladder crews,” rush in numbers greater than 100 at a time. The smugglers prop ladders to clear the steel barrier with hopes of overwhelming the few Border Patrol agents working the area.

The source, not authorized to speak to the media, told Breitbart Texas nearly 100 migrants elude apprehension during the fast-paced smuggling operations on a nightly basis. The agent’s efforts are hindered by the requirement of processing migrants surrendering elsewhere. Daily, buses of surrendering migrants are brought in from Yuma, where agents are also overwhelmed.

The source says the added task of processing the migrants surrendering in large numbers in Yuma is forcing Border Patrol in Douglas to limit standard operations.

The source says the groups of migrants that are smuggled over the border wall in Douglas by the ladder crews are not like those who routinely surrender in large groups in other border cities. These groups are mostly single adults who face immediate return to Mexico, the source added. The source says the agency has no idea who is getting away from the skeleton patrols.

According to CBP in August, 12 migrants with extensive criminal records were apprehended crossing within the Tucson Sector. Nine of the migrants’ prior criminal convictions involved sexual activity with minors. One was found to have a conviction for manslaughter.

The lack of agents on routine patrols coupled with the increase in migrant smuggling activity is also impacting the local community. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Daniels began a special operation designed to reduce the number of high-speed vehicle pursuits involving migrant smuggling. “Operation Safe Streets” is comprised of local, state, and federal law enforcement agents.

Since October, more than 230,000 migrants have been apprehended by Border Patrol in the Tucson Sector. Nationwide, more than 181,000 were apprehended in August 2022.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.