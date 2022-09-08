Mexican Officials Find 266 Migrants Packed in 3 Tractor-Trailers near Border

Immigration officials in Mexico found 266 migrants packed into the double bottoms of three tractor-trailers. The migrants came from seven different countries and included 20 unaccompanied minors.

Federal agents of the National Migration Institute (INM) of the Ministry of the Interior apprehended 266 migrants in three tractor-trailers in Nuevo León on Tuesday morning, according to a statement released by the Government of Mexico.

#Comunicado ️| @INAMI_mx #NuevoLeón identificó -este martes- a 266 personas migrantes de siete países que viajaban hacinadas en fondos dobles de tres tractocamiones https://t.co/8eyOMtq9kF pic.twitter.com/Xa9hSooVuZ — INM (@INAMI_mx) September 7, 2022

Early Tuesday morning, Mexican officials received information about a group of migrant children and adults being transferred in Torton-type trucks. Police from the municipality of Galeana, Nuevo León, began a search for the trucks.

Officers stopped three trucks and began inspections after finding one with no license plate, officials stated. The officers heard voices coming from the trailer and detected rustling sounds. When they opened the trailers, the officers found the migrants on their knees and sitting cross-legged on planks that formed a second floor.

State, local, and federal law enforcement officials, including the Mexican National Guard, participated in transporting the 266 migrants to the Galeana Municipal Auditorium for processing.

Officials identified the foreign nationals as migrants from Guatemala (78), Nicaragua (78), El Salvador (48), Cuba (26), Honduras (19), Ecuador (13), and Dominican Republic (2).

The group consisted of 62 family units, 19 unaccompanied minor boys, and one unaccompanied migrant girl.

On August 17, Mexican officials found 150 migrants packed into a single trailer bound for the United States, Breitbart Texas reported. Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted photos showing a group of migrants huddled inside a tractor-trailer in Mexico. The sector worked with Mexican officials to find and stop the truck headed toward the U.S. border.

Coordinated efforts of Del Rio Sector & the Government of Mexico an 18-Wheeler carrying 150 migrants traveling towards the U.S. was successfully interdicted.

This has proven to be a deadly tactic that smugglers use.

Luckily no one in this large group needed medical assistance. pic.twitter.com/gDMD1ZLiST — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) August 17, 2022

The tactic of loading migrants into these potential death traps is not new. Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the use by Mexican cartel-connected smugglers to move migrants into the U.S. interior. These smuggling efforts can have deadly consequences.