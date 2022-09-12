Human Smuggler Drags Border Patrol Agent with Fleeing Vehicle, Say Feds

Federal authorities say a U.S. human smuggler dragged a Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent with his car as he attempted to flee apprehension.

A Wilcox Station Border Patrol agent attempted to stop an SUV on SR-80 in Arizona on September 6, according to a tweet from Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin on Monday. The driver, a U.S. citizen, attempted to flee and dragged the agent approximately 15 feet, the chief stated.

Other agents eventually took the driver and seven migrants into custody. Modlin reported the agent was not harmed in the incident.

Elsewhere in the Tucson Sector, motorcycle-mounted agents, assisted by border surveillance camera technology, located a group of migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico.

The agents used their motorcycles to access the remote location near the Three Points Station. They apprehended 11 migrants.

“Tracking groups through the vast desert requires persistent #teamwork. Great job! ” Chief Modlin tweeted.

Through the end of July, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 212,000 migrants. This represents a 35 percent increase over the previous year.