Mexican Feds Issue Warrant for Former Border State Governor

A former border state governor has become the target of Mexican authorities following the issuance of an arrest warrant for organized crime for the second time.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute issued a statement confirming the issuance of a migratory alert for Francisco Javier “N.” Breitbart Texas confirmed the notice is for former Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Javier Cabeza de Vaca (2016-2022).

The migratory alert was issued at the request of Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) after a Mexican district judge issued an arrest warrant.

@INAMI_mx emite #AlertaMigratoria a nombre de Francisco Javier “N”, a solicitud de @FGRMexico. Se verificará, registrará e informará a las autoridades respectivas los movimientos de ingreso-salida de territorio nacionalhttps://t.co/1Zixhk6Phm pic.twitter.com/nAq2mfawaM — INM (@INAMI_mx) October 5, 2022

The arrest warrant is not the first time Cabeza de Vaca has been singled out by Mexico’s federal government. In 2021, a similar issue arose after a judge issued a warrant on those same charges, however, Cabeza de Vaca’s immunity as governor blocked the matter at the time. His party, National Action, claimed that the warrant was a political ploy by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO). When that warrant was first issued, INM also issued a migratory notice. At the time, Cabeza de Vaca and AMLO had clashed over the president’s strategy to fight cartels amid rumors of a presidential challenge in 2024.

It remains unclear if Cabeza de Vaca will run for president in 2024 against AMLO’s successor from the Morena party. Currently, three of AMLO’s closest allies are generally considered possible successors.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.