41 Migrants Found in Small Travel-Trailer Stash House near Border in New Mexico

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of 41 migrants being held in a makeshift human stash house. The smugglers utilized a tow-behind travel trailer to hold the migrants.

El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Peter Jaquez tweeted photos from an interdicted human smuggling incident near Ysleta, New Mexico. The agents located 41 migrants packed inside the travel trailer.

Jaquez reported the migrants were being held in unsanitary conditions inside the small makeshift stash house.

During Fiscal Year 22, which ended on September 30, El Paso Sector agents located 237 human smuggling stash houses. The discoveries resulted in the apprehension of 2,592 migrants, Jaquez stated.

In late August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an increased reward for people providing information leading to the discovery of human smuggling stash houses. The governor increased the reward to $5,000, Breitbart Texas reported.

“As President Biden’s dangerous open border policies continue to allow cartels and other criminal organizations to operate freely in our communities, it is more important than ever that Texans step up and report suspicious activity,” Governor Abbott said in a written statement on August 31. “DPS and local law enforcement partners are working around the clock to prevent transnational crimes from being committed in communities around the state. These stash houses contain people or drugs that may have otherwise made their way across Texas and the nation because of the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. With the help of Texans across the state, we can bring criminals to justice, destroy their illegal enterprises, and keep our communities safe.”

Abbott’s staff reported the reward program led to the discovery of 170 stash houses.