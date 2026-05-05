Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is headed to civil court over accusations of “grooming, sexually assaulting and impregnating a 16-year-old Julia Misley in the 1970s,” reports SFGate.

Tyler’s autobiography, where he brags about his “teen bride,” might be the key piece of evidence against him.

Misley first filed the lawsuit in 2022. Most of the case has already been tossed due to the statute of limitations. But during their three years together, Tyler toured the country, allegedly brought Misley on tour with him, and this included a stay in California. Well, California has a “look back” law that allows for these lawsuits.

The lawsuit claims that after the two met at an Aerosmith concert in 1973, the then 26-year-old Tyler “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff that night.”

The lawsuit also claims Tyler pressured her into having an abortion.

Most damning, the suit claims Tyler admitted to his crimes in his 2011 autobiography Does the Noise in My Head Bother You? An excerpt:

She was 16, she knew how to nasty … with my bad self being twenty-six and she barely old enough to drive and sexy as hell, I just fell madly in love with her. … She was my heart’s desire, my partner in crimes of passion. … I was so in love I almost took a teen bride. I went and slept at her parent’s house for a couple of nights and her parent’s fell in love with me, signed paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.

Yes, this girl’s parents signed their teenage daughter over to Tyler…

In March of 2023, Tyler denied every allegation, claiming the relationship was entirely consensual and that he had “immunity or qualified immunity” as her “caregiver and/or guardian.”

The suit claims Tyler only talked the parents into giving him guardianship due to his “various promises and inducements” to her mother.

In a just world, the parents would go to jail.

If there were a law for being stupid, Tyler would serve a life sentence for using his autobiography to brag about the “teen bride” relationship in such an ugly way.

If we could throw people in jail for lying, the SFGate would do time for describing a 16-year-old as a “child” in its headline.

Bottom line, at least according to Tyler’s attorney, is that after all the dismissals, his client is being sued for one night spent in California over 50 years ago.

This is today’s reminder that, one way or another, your sins catch up to you.