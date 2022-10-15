EXCLUSIVE: Migrants Breakout from Mexican Immigration Detention — Again

Mexican immigration officials tried to cover up another breakout in one of their migrant detention facilities. Like in a previous breakout, agents assigned to a state-of-the-art national surveillance center failed to notice the escape and alert fellow agents on the ground.

The breakout took place on October 8 between 11 pm and 1 am at the Cupape detention facility in Tuxtla Gutierrez, said an agent with Mexico’s National Migration Institute assigned to Chiapas. The agent asked for his name to be withheld since he is not authorized to talk to news media. The escape took place when two migrants, believed to be from Central America, made their way to the rooftop of the detention facility and tried to jump down to escape. One of the migrants was able successfully to jump down and escape. The second man sustained serious head injuries during a fall from the rooftop and had to be rushed to a local hospital.

The Chiapas INM agents revealed to Breitbart Texas that agents working at the institute’s centralized surveillance center in Mexico City, which received video feeds from thousands of cameras in all of their detention centers and offices, failed to alert local agents about the breakout. The agents from the surveillance center only called INM agents in Cupape after the breakout when they noticed the commotion surrounding the injured migrant.

The breakout in Cupape came just hours after a similar breakout took place at a makeshift detention facility at the Cancun International airport. As Breitbart Texas reported exclusively, during the evening of October 8, a group of migrants at the “Rechazos” area broke some ceiling tiles and escaped through the air-conditioning ducts. In that incident, agents from the INM centralized surveillance center, also failed to notice the escape. The surveillance system operators only called the airport to ask what was happening after they noticed INM agents and officers from Mexico’s National Guard were searching for the escaped migrants. It is not known how many other INM breakouts have been successfully covered up by the institute.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California.