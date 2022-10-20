Cartel Jalisco New Generation Cell Distributed Meth, Heroin from Texas Border City

A U.S. drug conspiracy case which entered the sentencing phase last week reveals how Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) has used Laredo, Texas, since at least 2018 to move heroin and methamphetamine.

Three men, including the leader of what federal authorities are calling a cartel drug trafficking conspiracy, went before U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana for sentencing. Court documents show that at least a dozen individuals took part in the cell.

The 47-year-old Gustavo “El Tavo” Arocha from Michoacan received a 20-year prison sentence. Two of his associates, Uriel Lopez of Michoacan received 9 years and Juan Hinojosa from Laredo received a 10-year sentence. All three pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Court documents obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed that the case began in May 2018 when a DEA agent met with an informant who helped infiltrate the CJNG cell.

Authorities gave the informant a cell phone they could listen to while heroin and methamphetamine purchases were negotiated. The purchases were in kilogram quantities worth tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the drug. As part of the long-term investigation, authorities also arrested drivers from Dallas, Houston, and others who would travel to Laredo to pick up batteries filled with methamphetamine. Other methods of transporting cocaine and heroin were utilized to send product to the north.

The CJNG is considered one of Mexico’s most violent criminal organizations. The cartel has drawn the attention of Mexican intelligence services for recruiting Colombian terrorists from FARC and for their use of car bombs, IEDs, and drones with explosive delivery capabilities.

Most of the violence throughout Mexico is currently attributed to turf wars featuring the CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel.

