The driver of a U-Haul box truck in Arizona led Border Patrol agents on a high-speed pursuit with a group of migrants locked in the rear cargo area. The migrants had no means of escape in the event of a crash or abandonment.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos of a group of migrants rescued by agents from the rear of a U-Haul box truck. The driver of the truck failed to yield when agents assigned to the Tucson Station attempted to stop the truck for an immigration inspection along IH-10.

When the agents activated its emergency lights and siren, the driver attempted to evade apprehension and sped away to the west from Tucson. The driver eventually stopped on a rural road located southwest of Tucson, Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials said in a written statement.

The driver and front-seat passenger bailed out of the truck and fled into the darkness.

Agents search for the two fugitives but were unable to locate them. Other agents opened the locked cargo door at the rear of the truck and found a group of migrants packed inside.In total, the agents found 32 migrants locked in the box truck with no means of escape in the event of a crash. Fortunately, no one was injured in the vehicle, Chief Modlin stated.

The agents identified the migrants as 31 adult men from Guatemala and Mexico. One unaccompanied minor was also locked inside the truck.

Despite an extensive search of the area, the smuggler and his accomplice were not found.

“Tucson Sector Border Patrol continues to see smugglers transport migrants in box trucks and livestock trailers, a disturbing trend that greatly endangers migrant lives,” officials stated. “U.S. Border Patrol agents and their law enforcement partners are dedicated to the safety and security of all whom they encounter and regularly rescue migrants from these extremely dangerous situations.”