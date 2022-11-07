Border Patrol Agents Kill Armed Mexican National in Arizona

Three Border Patrol tactical unit agents shot and killed an armed Mexican national after he illegally crossed near San Luis Port of Entry in southwestern Arizona. The man was with five other migrants on October 30.

A Yuma Sector Border Patrol camera operator observed a group of six migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico on October 30 about 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry, according to information obtained from U.S. Border Patrol officials on Monday. The operator determined one of the migrants was armed with a handgun and notified Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) agents of the crossing and hazard.

BORTAC agents responded and found the group of migrants approximately 300 yards from the Arizona-Mexico border. Three of the BORTAC agents fired their weapons at the armed migrant. Bullets struck and killed the man later identified as a Mexican national.

The agents found a handgun near the body of the decedent, officials stated. The agents apprehended four additional migrants while a fifth person fled back to Mexico.

“The FBI, San Luis Police Department, Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and CBP’s OPR responded to the scene,” Border Patrol officials stated. “This incident is under investigation by the FBI, the San Luis Police Department, and CBP’s OPR. The matter was also referred to DHS’ OIG.”

During the recently ended fiscal year, Border Patrol agents came under assault by firearms 11 times. Agents used a firearm 12 times during that period in response to an assault, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Use of Force report.

In total, Border Patrol agents came under attack or assault nearly 430 times — the highest number in the past four years.

