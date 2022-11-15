Philadelphia-Bound Migrant Bus Departs from Texas Border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott added the city of Philadelphia as a destination for migrant buses from the border region. The first Philadelphia-bound bus departed with migrants from Eagle Pass and Del Rio, Texas, on Tuesday.

“Since April, Texas’ busing strategy has successfully provided much-needed relief to our border communities overwhelmed by the historic influx of migrants caused by President Biden’s reckless open border policies,” said Governor Abbott. “Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation’s history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy.”

Officials in Philadelphia began making preparations for the arrival of “dozens of migrants” over the weekend after receiving information from non-profits in the city, Breitbart Texas reported on Monday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told NBCPhiladelphia, “We were getting information from various advocacy sources that they were on their way, but we don’t know whether or not they’ve actually left. It’s like a 36-40 hour bus trip, so they could be coming any time tomorrow, Tuesday – but whatever day they come, we’ll welcome them with open arms.”

Philadelphia joins the sanctuary cities of New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., as recipients of migrants from the Texas busing program, which began in April.

“The migrants will be dropped off at William H. Gray III 30th Street Station tomorrow morning,” according to a statement from the Office of the Texas Governor. “Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has long-celebrated and fought for sanctuary city status, making the city an ideal addition to Texas’ list of drop-off locations.”

