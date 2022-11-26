Mexican Border City Cops Ambushed by Cartel Armored Convoy

Cartel Gunmen in a convoy of armored vehicles ambushed a group of local police officers in a Mexican state just miles south of the Texas border. The ambush led to a fierce shootout where authorities managed to seize three vehicles — some with heavy armoring.

The ambush took place on Thursday shortly after 2 p.m. near the municipality of San Fernando, Tamaulipas, in a rural community known as San German. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Tamaulipas law enforcement, the incident began when a group of Gulf Cartel gunmen moved along a series of highways and dirt roads north of San Fernando where they encountered a group of Tamaulipas police officers.

The gunmen and the police officers clashed briefly, but the gunmen tried to flee. During the chase, two of the vehicles crashed and the gunmen left them. Nearby the gunmen left a third SUV while they all managed to escape into the brush area. The rest of the gunmen managed to escape with three other vehicles.

During the clash, the gunmen disabled four police vehicles with gunfire or makeshift road spikes. The attack on police comes at a time when the Tamaulipas state government has been harshly criticized for its new approach where they are ordering state authorities to avoid clashing with cartel gunmen — something that follows the same approach ordered by Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO). The new approach by state authorities began in October when Governor Americo Villarreal, who hails from the same party as AMLO, took office.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.