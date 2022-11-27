Two More Child Sex Offenders Arrested in One Day After Crossing Border into Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two more child sex offenders after they illegally re-entered the U.S. The apprehensions took place in less than 24 hours at two separate locations.

Eagle Pass Station agents conducting line operations on November 16 encountered a group of 17 migrants attempting to avoid detection and apprehension, according to a statement obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. During processing, the agents identified one of the migrants as 49-year-old Carlos Francisco Zelaya-Salinas, a Honduran national.

A records check uncovered a conviction from a court in Houston, Texas, for an attempt to commit indecency with a child, exposure, officials reported. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported Zelaya-Salinas to Honduras in 2011.

That same day, Eagle Pass South Station Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national as he attempted to avoid detection and apprehension after illegally crossing the border from Mexico. The agents identified the man as 42-year-0ld Martin Garcia-Lopez, a Mexican national.

Court records revealed a conviction by a California court for lewd or lascivious acts with a child in 2019. He also has an outstanding warrant for his arrest. ERO officers deported Garcia-Lopez in 2020, officials reported.

A few days earlier, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended two more child sex offenders in a two-hour period, Breitbart Texas reported.

The arrest of previously deported sex offenders appears to be a growing trend. One week earlier, Del Rio Sector agents arrested two more men in a single day with convictions for sexual offenses against children. One of those was convicted of raping a disabled child, Breitbart Texas reported.

