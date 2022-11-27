Two More Child Sex Offenders Arrested in One Day After Crossing Border into Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two more child sex offenders after they illegally re-entered the U.S. The apprehensions took place in less than 24 hours at two separate locations.
Eagle Pass Station agents conducting line operations on November 16 encountered a group of 17 migrants attempting to avoid detection and apprehension, according to a statement obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. During processing, the agents identified one of the migrants as 49-year-old Carlos Francisco Zelaya-Salinas, a Honduran national.
In less than 24 hours, Eagle Pass agents arrested 2 more Child Sex Offenders.
To top it off, one of these sex offenders has an outstanding warrant!
Protecting our citizens from sexual predators is one of the many things our agents do!
Read More: https://t.co/BgRGO1VxbC pic.twitter.com/5dmQdN7OO5
— Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) November 25, 2022
A records check uncovered a conviction from a court in Houston, Texas, for an attempt to commit indecency with a child, exposure, officials reported. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported Zelaya-Salinas to Honduras in 2011.
That same day, Eagle Pass South Station Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national as he attempted to avoid detection and apprehension after illegally crossing the border from Mexico. The agents identified the man as 42-year-0ld Martin Garcia-Lopez, a Mexican national.
Court records revealed a conviction by a California court for lewd or lascivious acts with a child in 2019. He also has an outstanding warrant for his arrest. ERO officers deported Garcia-Lopez in 2020, officials reported.
A few days earlier, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended two more child sex offenders in a two-hour period, Breitbart Texas reported.
The arrest of previously deported sex offenders appears to be a growing trend. One week earlier, Del Rio Sector agents arrested two more men in a single day with convictions for sexual offenses against children. One of those was convicted of raping a disabled child, Breitbart Texas reported.
Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.