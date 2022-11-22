Two Sex Offenders Busted in as Many Hours Crossing Border into Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two sex offenders within a two-hour period on Monday after they illegally crossed into Texas.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted mugshots of two migrants who were picked up after illegally crossing the Rio Grande into the United States on Monday.

Records checks revealed the two men who were apprehended in two separate migrant groups had previous convictions in the United States for sexual offenses. Owens did not disclose the nature of the sexual offenses.

“(Two) more Sex Offenders off the streets!” Owens tweeted. “Outstanding work by our agents out in the field safeguarding our communities!”

The arrest of previously deported sex offenders appears to be a growing trend. One week earlier, Del Rio Sector agents arrested two more men in a single day with convictions for sexual offenses against children. One of those was convicted of raping a disabled child, Breitbart Texas reported.

The arrests of deported sex offenders is by no means limited to the Del Rio Sector. On the same day the two child sex offenders were arrested in the Del Rio Sector, Tucson Sector agents arrested Armando Perez-Vera with a group of four other migrants, Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted.

On Monday, Douglas Station agents arrested four Mexican citizens near Douglas, including Armando Perez-Vera. In #Colorado, he was previously convicted of felony sexual assault. He will be extradited for an outstanding warrant in that state. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/3YWW1pxhIb — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 20, 2022

Criminal history records revealed a conviction by a Colorado court for felony sexual assault. He also has an outstanding warrant from Colorado and will be extradited to that state.