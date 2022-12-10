320 Migrants Apprehended in 5 Groups at Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 320 migrants along the border wall near Lukeville, Arizona in three separate groups. The apprehensions of these migrants from 17 different nations came as President Joe Biden prepared to visit Arizona but skip the border region.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos of large migrant groups being apprehended over the first weekend of December. The Ajo Station agents apprehended 321 migrants from 17 nations after they crossed the border from Mexico near Lukeville. The migrants traveled to Arizona from three continents, Modlin stated.

The apprehension of these migrants preceded a trip by President Biden this week. The president’s team announced Biden would not be visiting the border region despite being near some of the busiest border apprehension areas in the nation, Breitbart News’ Charlie Spiering reported.

A few days earlier, Tucson Sector agents apprehended 122 migrants who crossed in two groups in the same area. Nearly 160 more migrants were apprehended over the Thanksgiving weekend.

During the month of November, Tucson Sector agents apprehended more than 23,000 migrants, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. Agents apprehended another 22,933 in October, the first month of the new fiscal year. Official reports indicate a near 20 percent increase in apprehensions over the previous October.

The neighboring El Paso Sector led the nation with migrant apprehensions with more than 53,000 migrants being taken into custody in November, Breitbart Texas reported. In the Yuma Sector, located just west of the Tucson Sector, agents apprehended approximately 25,000 more migrants.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.