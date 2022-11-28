160 Migrants from 10 Countries Apprehended near Border in Arizona over Thanksgiving Weekend

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 160 migrants from at least ten different countries along the border wall. Agents also interdicted a human smuggling attempt where the driver fled to avoid apprehension.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Ajo Station agents encountered a group of 56 migrants who crossed the border near the Port of Lukeville. Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos of the apprehension and reported the group of migrants apprehended on Saturday came from five different nations.

On Friday, Ajo Station agents encountered three groups of migrants in the same area, Modlin tweeted. The groups totaled 101 migrants from ten different countries.

In less than four hours, Ajo Station agents encountered three large groups near Lukeville, AZ, last Friday. A total of 101 migrants from 10 different countries were taken into custody. Agents quickly responded to the groups and transported them for processing. pic.twitter.com/9JB9vZjqf4 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 27, 2022

Elsewhere in the sector, Tucson Station agents engaged in a pursuit of a human smuggler driving a great sedan. The agents assisted police officers from Marana, Arizona.

Last weekend, Tucson Station agents assisted @MaranaPD with a fleeing vehicle on I-10. With @CBPAMO and K9 assistance, agents and officers arrested twelve migrants that absconded on foot when the vehicle finally stopped. We are grateful for our law enforcement partners! pic.twitter.com/HkFm7bccJx — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 27, 2022

The vehicle finally stopped and migrants jumped out and fled into the brush, Modlin stated. A search of the area with a K-9 and a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter aircrew led to the apprehension of twelve migrants.

In total, the agents apprehended 169 migrants from at least ten different countries.