13 Migrants from Multiple Nations Arrested After Boat Landings in Florida

Cuban migrants apprehended after a makeshift boat landed in the Florida Keys. (U.S. Border Patrol/Miami Sector)
Boat landings of migrants along the Florida coast continue at a rapid rate. Late last week, Miami Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with other law enforcement partners to interdict multiple boat landings leading to the arrests of 13 migrants from multiple nations.

Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted a report on Friday revealing the arrest of 13 migrants from multiple nations. The interdiction of the smuggler’s boat led to the arrest of migrants from Romania, Haiti, Trinidad, and Tobago.

One day earlier, Slosar reported the arrest of 80 Cuban migrants from four boat landings in the Florida Keys.

Additional ladings took place in the Florida Keys on Tuesday when Miami Sector agents teamed up with a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office crew regarding the landings of 33 more Cuban nationals 2(6 adult males and seven adult females).

In late November, Breitbart Texas reported on the recent resurgence of boat migration to the Florida coast.

The resurgence of Cubans and Haitian migrants making the dangerous trip by makeshift boats to the Florida coast adds to the tens of thousands being apprehended along the Texas-Mexico border.

