GRAPHIC: Family Gathering Wood Finds Severed Human Head in Mexican Border State

A Mexican family out gathering wood found a severed human head that unknown individuals left in a field in the border state of Tamaulipas.

The gory discovery took place over the weekend in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, as a father and his son gathered wood in the San Marcos neighborhood located on the western side of the city. While not specifically a border region, Ciudad Victoria is a territory that is highly desired by drug cartels because it allows them to infiltrate state government offices located within the city.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Tamaulipas law enforcement, the family went searching for firewood, when their dog alerted them to a severed head that belonged to a male victim.

Unlike other gory cartel murders, authorities did not find any banners or threatening messages next to the head. The decedent’s body has not been found and the victim has not been identified.

The discovery comes at a time when Ciudad Victoria, has become the deadliest city in the state. As Breitbart Texas reported, since October 1 when State Governor Americo Villarreal took office, the city has seen a dramatic rise in violence as the Gulf Cartel and the Cartel Del Noreste Faction of Los Zetas escalated their turf war for control of the region.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.