Armed Human Smuggler Arrested in Arizona near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an armed human smuggler near the Arizona border with Mexico. Agents found five Mexican migrants and a loaded handgun inside the smuggler’s vehicle.
Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted images from a human smuggling incident that took place on December 16 near Sasabe, Arizona. The arrest followed an observation by Border Patrol security camera operators of human smuggling activity near the border.
Last Friday, Tucson Station border cameras observed a vehicle suspected of smuggling near Sasabe, AZ, that was later stopped. The driver, a 26-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested smuggling five Mexican citizens. A loaded firearm under the driver’s seat was seized. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/L546iFF7dX
— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 16, 2022
Following the observation by security camera operators, agents stopped the smuggler’s vehicle and found five Mexican nationals inside. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a Springfield XD pistol under the driver’s seat.
The agents arrested the alleged human smuggler, a 25-year-old U.S. citizen and transported the migrants to the station for processing.
A Casa Grande Station agent assisted @Arizona_DPS with a vehicle stop on I-10 last Tuesday. The Mexican citizen driver was determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and was arrested. A concealed firearm on his person was also seized. The 25-year-old faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/Mp8dRPaoa0
— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 13, 2022
A few days earlier, Casa Grande Station agents made another arrest of an armed subject. Chief Modlin tweeted a photo of a Ruger pistol seized during a traffic stop. The agents identified the driver as a 25-year-old Mexican citizen, illegally present in the United States. The man now faces criminal charges related to the handgun and being in the U.S. illegally.
