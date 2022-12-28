Mexican Cops Seize Helicopter Exposed by Breitbart in Cartel Politician’s Escape from Arrest

Mexican authorities seized an unmarked helicopter which is believed to be the craft identified by Breitbart Texas in a cartel-connected politician’s escape from arrest.

On Tuesday evening, Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced the seizure of a helicopter in the state of San Luis Potosi. The unmarked helicopter is believed to be the same one used by a Gulf Cartel-connected politician in the city of Mante to escape from authorities. The seizure took place in Tamasopo, a short distance from Mante.

According to the FGR, the seizure was carried out after an undercover investigation led to a company that charters helicopters for sightseeing tours. No arrests were reported.

Breitbart Texas first reported on December 11 when the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office arrived in Ciudad Mante to arrest Carlos Santiago Gonzalez, the president of a water district. At the time, authorities had a warrant for a corruption investigation. In response, Gulf Cartel members called government buildings, including a hospital and a school, claiming explosive devices would detonate. The threats caused mass evacuations and two hospital patients died.

Shortly after that chaos, an unmarked helicopter landed on a soccer field so that Santiago Gonzalez could board and flee to the border city of Matamoros.

The report by Breitbart Texas sparked a large-scale controversy in Mexico and led to political figures asking for an investigation.

#Morena ¡lo vuelve a hacer! Con tal del proteger, a toda costa, al #CO que hoy los acompaña y financió sus campañas en #Tamaulipas; han entregado la paz, seguridad y tranquilidad de las familias. Abro hilo: https://t.co/9oYubzx9Fj — Ismael Cabeza de Vaca (@IGCabezadeVaca) December 11, 2022

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.