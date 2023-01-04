EXCLUSIVE: 209K Migrants Apprehended over 4 Months in El Paso Border Sector

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 209,000 migrants over the last four months. This compares to almost 67,000 one year earlier.

Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector experienced a massive surge in migrant border crossings in the last four months of 2022. During this time, agents apprehended nearly 209,000 migrants — an increase of nearly 213 percent.

The surge vaulted the El Paso Sector into the number one spot for border apprehensions leading to a disaster declaration by El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser in December. The disaster declaration came after the Biden Administration dumped more than 10,000 migrants into El Paso during the week leading up to the arrival of a life-threatening polar vortex.

Actions by the Biden Administration left migrants waking up on the streets of El Paso during the Christmas weekend in freezing conditions, Breitbart Texas reported.

“We were able to get 238 people off the streets last night,” Mayor Oscar Leeser said during a city council meeting where they extended the disaster declaration for an additional 30 days.

Biden Administration policies prohibit migrants who crossed the border and were not apprehended and processed by Border Patrol agents from being admitted to federally funded shelters, Breitbart Texas reported. Most of the migrants in this category are Venezuelans still subject to expulsion from the U.S. under Title 42.

The apprehension of nearly 209,000 migrants during the last four months stands in stark contrast to the sector’s record in FY2020, President Donald Trump’s last full fiscal year in office. During FY2020, El Paso Sector agents apprehended a total of 54,396 migrants, according to the CBP Nationwide Encounters Report.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

Editor’s Note: The statistics cited above for December 2022 migrant apprehensions are gathered from an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. Historical numbers come from official U.S. Customs and Border Protection Southwest Land Border Encounters reports.