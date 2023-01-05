Reports: ‘El Chapo’ Son Killed or Captured by Mexican Authorities

There are conflicting reports in Mexico that authorities arrested or killed Ovideo Guzman, the son of jailed Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Thursday. The news set off hours of narco-blockades and heavy shootouts as cartel gunmen tried to release him.

The violence began at approximately 4:30 am when Sinaloa Cartel gunmen set blockades throughout the state as a response to the arrest, La Jornada reported.

Ovideo Guzman is the same drug lord who gained notoriety after Mexican authorities arrested him and then were forced to release him when the Sinaloa Cartel deployed its paramilitary forces in 2018.

Videos shared on social media revealed the intensity of the fighting where military helicopters could be seen firing machine guns at gunmen.

#ÚLTIMAHORA Arde #Culiacán, Sinaloa Pide el secretario de Seguridad Pública, Cristóbal Castañeda, no salir de casa, operativos desde esta madrugada pic.twitter.com/rGsCmTFhWE — Carlos Hidalgo (@CarlosHidalgoo) January 5, 2023

Other videos showed a large number of gunmen with heavy weaponry setting up blockades as they prepared to clash with military forces.

The Sinaloa state government issued statements telling employees to remain indoors and that work was suspended for the day. Other political figures also asked the public to shelter indoors.

AVISO IMPORTANTE pic.twitter.com/Q91uBb3izM — Gobierno del Estado de Sinaloa (@sinaloagobmx) January 5, 2023

Ovideo Guzman and his brothers are leaders of a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel known as Los Chapitos, which is linked to a large portion of the fentanyl trafficking in U.S. and Mexican markets. Earlier this year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott labeled the Sinaloa Cartel a terrorist organization.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.