VIDEO: Sinaloa Cartel Gunmen Shoot at Airliner to Force Leader’s Release

Sinaloa Cartel gunmen fired at commercial airliners with the hope of forcing the release of one of the sons of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, presuming he is still alive in police custody.

The terror-style attack took place on Thursday morning at the Culiacan International Airport when an Aeromexico passenger jet was moving down a runway for take-off.

The incident came hours after Mexican authorities carried out an operation against Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman, the son of El Chapo and one of the leaders of the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. Ovidio was either arrested or killed. Mexican authorities are expected to provide an update later Thursday.

A video shared on social media captured the moment when Sinaloa Cartel hitmen unleash machine guns at the aircraft while authorities take cover.

Federal authorities say the gunmen managed to hit the fuselage. All flights were grounded in Culiacan shortly thereafter.

Another video captured the moment when terrified passengers huddled inside the aircraft.

Video desde un avión comercial en #Sinaloa del operativo “perfecto” en el que inocentes salieron heridos por la captura de #OvidioGuzman pic.twitter.com/nqDdkdU8E7 — Gildo Garza (@GildoGarzaMx) January 5, 2023

