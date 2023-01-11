EXCLUSIVE: 12 Migrants Rescued from Rail Car Crossing Border into Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents are on the scene of a life-threatening situation where 12 migrants were rescued from a rail car after crossing the border from Mexico into Texas. Eagle Pass Fire Department officials told Breitbart one migrant was found unconscious.

Breitbart Texas witnessed an Air Evac LifeTeam helicopter crew responding to the incident on Thompson Road near Eagle Pass. Rescue crews brought one migrant from the rail car to the helicopter for transportation.

Eagle Pass Fire Department officials told Breitbart they found 12 migrants locked inside a rail car that originated from a brewery in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, and crossed the international rail bridge into the Eagle Pass area.

A spokesman for the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector told Breitbart they received a call Wednesday afternoon regarding migrants in distress in a rail car. Agents responded to the rail yard and found nine migrants in a dehydrated state after being locked inside the rail car for an undetermined amount of time. Agents identified the migrants as citizens of Mexico and Guatemala.

The railcar originated from the Constellation Brand brewery in Nava, Coahuila, and was loaded with cases of Corona Extra. Migrants had to be lifted out through a small opening at the top of the stack of beer cases.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Additional information will be added or changed as it becomes available.