EXCLUSIVE: Mexican Immigration Officials Punish Wrong Agents in Hunt for ‘Breitbart Leaker’

Mexican immigration officials are investigating their own to find sources speaking to Breitbart Texas about acts of corruption within the federal agency. Dozens of personnel face termination.

In recent months, Breitbart Texas has exposed acts of corruption within Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM). Some stories revealed how agents made permits and fraudulent documents to be sold.

Other stories showed how agents demanded bribes at international airports.

One of these exclusives that drew major outrage showed the moment when INM agents assaulted migrants at a detention center in Chiapas.

Another controversial case dealt with the former director of a surveillance center in Mexico City. He was seen in pictures sexually harassing a security guard. After Breitbart Texas published its story, INM officials removed that director from his post.

Breitbart Texas has since learned that INM has a broad internal affairs investigation underway to unmask Breitbart Texas’ source.

Investigators subjected 34 INM agents from the video surveillance center to polygraph tests sometimes lasting longer than 4 hours. From those tests, 10 agents have been removed from their posts and face terminations.

“They are improperly harassing the agents trying to get them to give names or to confess to leaking the information,” a director-level INM agent who asked to not be named revealed to Breitbart Texas. “That is not how you conduct those control and run [polygraphs].”

Despite official efforts to identify the leaker, the director-level INM agent who has spoken with Breitbart Texas in the past continues to work within the institute with previous posts in northern border cities.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California.