WATCH: High-Speed Pursuit near Border in Texas Leads to Rescue of Toddler

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers rescued a two-year-old migrant child following a high-speed pursuit near the border. The trooper arrested the driver and turned the migrants over to Border Patrol for processing.

Video provided by the Department of Public Safety shows the driver recklessly fleeing from troopers on wet roads at high speeds. The video shows the driver running through at least three stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris reported the trooper initiated the pursuit after the black Mercury Grand Marquis failed to stop for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 83 near Mission, Texas.

The driver manages to avoid a tire-deflation device deployed by another trooper and continues the evasion of arrest. At times the speeds reached at least 110 mph, Olivarez stated.

After leading police on a winding dirt road, the driver drove off into the brush and the occupants bailed out and fled into the brush. A trooper eventually located the driver, identified as Jose Maximo Vierra of Penitas, Texas, hiding in the brush and placed him under arrest without further incident.

A search of the area led to the apprehension of the four migrants — including a two-year-old child. Police identified the migrants as citizens of El Salvador.

The video shows the toddler with a woman. Police turned all four migrants, including the endangered child, over to Border Patrol agents.

The driver now faces state charges for evading arrest, human smuggling, smuggling of persons with the likelihood of causing bodily injury, and human smuggling of a person under the age of 18.

Olivarez told Breitbart Texas this is the third DPS pursuit of a human smuggler involving a child this week. DPS officials are reportedly working on procedures with border prosecutors to bring child endangerment charges where appropriate.

