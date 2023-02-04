Watch: 15-Year-Old Alleged Human Smuggler Rolls Truck During Pursuit near Border in Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

A 15-year-old from San Antonio is charged with human smuggling after leading Texas Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed pursuit in Frio County. The pursuit ended when the teen lost control on the wet roadway and drove up a highway overpass berm causing the pickup truck to roll over. The teen and his 12-year-old accomplice were taken into custody at the scene.

The pursuit took place near Moore, Texas, on Wednesday, DPS officials reported. The police dashcam video shows the teen driving a light-colored Ford F-Series Super Duty truck and attempting to evade the State Trooper. As the truck nears the I-35/US 57 interchange, the teen loses control and quickly climbs the steep embankment. Luckily, the vehicle overturns without colliding with oncoming traffic.

Bodycam footage shows the trooper running to the vehicle to help local police free the occupants and account for any injuries or fatalities. A 12-year-old boy, later discovered to be a reported run-away from San Antonio, tells rescuing officers he is with his friend and a man who allegedly threatened to kill them if they did not drive him to a destination.

Rescuers removed the 15-year-old driver from the vehicle. The last occupant, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, was determined to be a migrant allegedly being smuggled by the teens. The migrant suffered incapacitating injuries and was taken to a San Antonio hospital for treatment. The vehicle was reported to be stolen from San Antonio.

According to DPS, the 15-year-old will be charged with Evading Arrest Causing Bodily Injury, Human Smuggling Involving Bodily Injury, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Narcotics.

This incident is one of several high-speed pursuits recently involving Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Troopers and human smugglers. As reported by Breitbart Texas, several have involved underage migrants or human smugglers.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.