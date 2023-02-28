Feds Arrest UPS Drivers on Cocaine Trafficking Charges in South Texas

At least two UPS drivers and other men face drug charges in connection with a cocaine trafficking group based in South Texas. Court documents indicate other individuals still risk arrest.

This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of five men in connection with a multi-count indictment accusing them of drug conspiracy and possession charges. A sixth man was already in custody in connection with the case, however, the criminal indictment points to at least eight suspects allegedly in the conspiracy.

The case began in July 2022 when DEA agents raided a house in Hidalgo County and arrested 45-year-old Enrique Bernardo Gamez after finding more than 120 pounds of cocaine at the location. Prosecutors claim the group operated from March to least October 2022.

According to prosecutors, Gamez would store the drugs, while 49-year-old Orlando Candelario Almanza and 51-year-old Fidencio Salinas, both UPS drivers would allegedly move them. It is believed the UPS drivers would use their day jobs to hide their alleged trafficking activities. Authorities claim that 58-year-old Jose Felipe Lozano would make the shipping labels for the packages, while 48-year-old Enrique Mendoza would obtain the bricks of cocaine. Available court documents do not reveal which drug cartel the group was using as a supplier. Court documents also identify a sixth man named Juan Antonio Cruz Ruvalcaba, but his role remains unclear. All of the individuals remain in federal custody.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.